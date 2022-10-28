Akufo-Addo has refused to accept the resignation of Charles Adu Boahen – Ablakwa alleges

Minister of State (in charge of Finance), Charles Adu-Boahen

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Togue, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has alleged that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is refusing to accept the resignation of the Minister of State (in charge of Finance), Charles Adu-Boahen.

In a tweet shared on Thursday, October 27, the MP questioned why the president is preventing Adu-Boahen from stepping down from his position.



He intimated that the president’s refusal to accept the resignation implies that he does not take the current economic crisis seriously.



“Parliament may have to turn the heat on President Akufo-Addo. Why is he refusing to accept the resignation of Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen? The President continues to downplay the profound economic crisis created by his abysmal leadership,” the MP’s tweet read.



The minority caucus of Parliament filed a motion to have Ken Ofori-Atta and the Minister of State (in charge of Finance), Charles Adu-Boahen, sacked.



The MPs explained that their position follows several concerns over the poor mismanagement of the economy, which has forced the government to seek IMF assistance.



The Deputy Minority Chief Whip, Ibrahim Ahmed, noted, “as representatives of the people and as duty bearers, we must move a motion to call for the end of the finance minister.

“Our brothers in the majority believe in this. What they should do is to support the call of the Minority Leader and the motion for the Minority Leader for the dismissal of the finance minister.”



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has admitted the motion and has set November 10, 2022, for a secret vote on the motion.



