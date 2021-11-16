Akufo-Addo has rendered NADMO useless – Yammin

Joseph Yamin, former deputy Ashanti Regional Minister

Former deputy national coordinator for the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Joseph Yammin has expressed disappointment in the Akufo-Addo government for its failure to retool the state institution.

He said the erstwhile Mahama administration had the vision to invest in NADMO to make it efficiently deal with natural disasters in the country, however, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration has almost run the institution down after taking over the government.



“We resourced NADMO to a point that we could be at the NADMO headquarters here in Accra and monitor disasters because we created a facility in every region with monitoring devices for that purpose,” Yammin told Prince Minkah on Tonton Sansan on TV XYZ.



“… sometimes, I get worried because we in NDC are not good at telling our success stories,” he added while reacting to the inability of the government to send enough relief items to tidal waves victims in Keta, and its environs.



More than 1000 people have been displaced in the Anlo district, Keta, and Ketu South Municipalities in the Volta Region following the waves.



A visit to Keta and its environs by XYZ News team on Saturday indicated that the water was receding but life had not returned to normal.

“Our properties have been damaged. I sell groceries here but when the floods came, I lost my beans and rice to it. Other personal effects had been destroyed too,” said Enam, an owner of a shop.



Some residents whose houses had been flooded the previous week were also seen salvaging what they could after the floods.



More than 60 families that had also been housed at the only community centre at Kedzikope–some 700 metres from the seashore– lamented the neglect of the government.



Madam Berlinda, a middle-aged woman said they had no food items, water, and toilet facilities at the centre.



“They bring us some food but it is not enough. The sea is angry and we cannot go fishing now. We wish the government intervenes quickly,” said Kobby, a 35-year-old fisherman.

Some of the victims lamented the failure of the government to make an intervention to assuage the situation.



The member of Parliament (MP)for Keta, Kwame Dzudzorle Gakpey, when reached, criticised the Akufo-Addo government for neglecting the victims.



“No official from the Presidency has been to my constituency to see the devastating effects of the tidal waves. Not even the Presidency, Vice President’s office, and Ministry of Works and Housing,” Gakpey lamented.