Akufo-Addo has resurrected Sunyani Airport - Tema MCE

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tema in the Greater Accra Region, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, is praising president Akufo-Addo for what he says is his resurrection of the history-rich Sunyani airport.

In a write-up on Monday, Hon. Amarh Ashitey said the rehabilitation of the airport is a feat worth celebrating because it brings to an end a wasteful national eyesore that is unjustifiable.



“For a very long time, the Sunyani airport was abandoned and left to rot away but now President Akufo-Addo is bringing it back to life; he has practically resurrected the airport,” the MCE wrote.



He adds, “this ends an unpardonable eyesore of wastefulness in which a whole airport was abandoned by a nation which needs money to undertake developmental projects that uplift the living condition of its people.”



President Akufo-Addo, on Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, commissioned Phase I of the Sunyani Airport Rehabilitation Project.



Describing the commissioning ceremony as a seminal moment in the growth and development of Sunyani, the President said, “the rehabilitation of this airport is a critical part of the government’s vision to expand the frontiers of the aviation industry in the country, and to realize the dream of making Ghana an aviation hub in West Africa”.



The Sunyani Airport dates back to the Second World War in 1942 when it was used as an airstrip for the Allied Forces. In 1969, the Busia Government initiated construction work to convert the airstrip into an airport.

This was completed and officially opened on 13th July 1974 by Col. P.K. Agyekum, the then Commissioner for Transport and Communications.



Later, the airport would be abandoned by subsequent governments until, in March 2016, the Mahama government temporarily shut it down.



According to Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, “in the run-up to the 2016 elections, then-candidate Akufo-Addo promised to do something about the airport.



That promise is what now President Akufo-Addo has fulfilled by resurrecting the airport altogether.”



On Wednesday, the president commissioned phase 1 of the rehabilitation of the airport, initiating its resurrection.