Akufo-Addo has robbed us of the public purse - Bawah Mogtari

Fighting corruption was never on Akufo-Addo's cards - Bawah Mogtari

Special Aide to ex-President John Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's promise to fight corruption never became part of his agenda when he took office.



According to her, the president's promise to protect the public purse never became a reality, and he (Akufo-Addo) has rather robbed the country of its purse, myjoyonline reports.



The Special Aide to Mr Mahama added that after squandering the countries resources, the NPP government is now trying to raise funds through the E-Levy.

"President Akufo-Addo never came into office to fight corruption; it was never even on his cards. We have had an administration that promised to tighten its belt, to reduce wastes, to protect the public purse [but] I think that, literally, they've basically robbed us of the public purse or whatever is left with; as for E-levy, it will not be our solution," myjoyonline.com quoted her.



Bawah Mogtari hinted that the president's promise to fight corruption was a camouflage, and creating the Office of the Special Prosecutor has made no difference.



She added that the president even fired the first special prosecutor when he was attempting to prosecute members of his government.



"Listen to all the tales about corruption and remember what happened with the Office of the Special Prosecutor; I remember how President Akufo-Addo touted the credentials of Martin Amidu; where did that end up? Today we have a new Special Prosecutor; has the conversation around him changed?"