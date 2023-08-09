Akufo-Addo has sent Ghana 30years backwards but coup not an option – NDC Minority

Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson

National Democratic Congress Minority Leader of Parliament Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has said military takeover of governance is not an option for Ghana.

According to the lawmaker, President Akufo-Addo has sent Ghana backward in terms of development by over 30 years, coup d’état is never an option.



Dr. Ato Forson made the declaration in an interview reviewed by MyNewsGh.com on Asempa FM Ekosii Sen Tuesday.



“Coup d’état is not an option. We have to stick to democracy as the best form of government we have chosen and are working with,” he told host Osei Bonsu.



“We can’t say that because Akufo-Addo and the NPP have mismanaged and destroyed the country we welcome coup. No. Akufo-Addo has Sent us back by over 30 years and we need to do a lot to restore Ghana. But that notwithstanding, democracy is what we have chosen. We have to vote them out when the time comes. We have to reject them at the polls”, he added.



His declaration follows assurances by Minister for Defense Dominica against the possibility of a military coup d’etat in the Republic of Ghana following the growing trend of violent extremism and unconstitutional takeover of democratically elected governments in West Africa.

Presidential guards in Niger toppled the Mohammed Bazoum Administration last making the country the 6th to witness similar instability in the sub-region.



With growing fears that relatively stable democracies such as Ghana may fall victim to extremist activities, Defense Minister Dominic Nitiwul says the Ghanaian military are professionals and may not be interested in a coup d’état.



“For the six years that have been with the members of the armed forces, I can assure you that the (professionalism) of the Ghana armed forces is power excellence and I’m not worried at all. Not at all I don’t worry about any member of the armed forces taking up arms to say I’m going to remove a government” he said.



The minister also added that “they would rather protect the will of the people. They would rather not allow anybody to cheat in an election. They would rather not allow anybody to manipulate in an election, but to take up arms to remove a government, the armed forces (would not)”.