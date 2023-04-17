Akufo-Addo has signed three new tax bills into law – Information Minister

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assented into law, the three new tax bills passed by parliament late last month.

This was confirmed by information minister Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah in an interview on April 16, 2023 with Accra-based Joy News.



He told Emefa Apau on The Probe programme that the president’s lawyer Kow Essuman confirmed the assent and said the document has since been deposited with the Clerk of Parliament for other processes.



Oppong-Nkrumah is currently part of the government delegation attending Spring Meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary fund in Washington DC.



The three new taxes are: Excise Duty Amendment Bill 2022, the Growth and Sustainability Levy Bill, 2022, the Ghana Revenue Authority Bill 2022 and the Income Tax Amendment Bill 2022.



The bills were presented to Parliament as part of government's plans to raise about GH¢4 billion annually in domestic revenue mobilisation.

They are also crucial to help secure Board Approval for the US$3 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) Programme after a staff-level agreement was reached late last year.



