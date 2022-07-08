Akufo-Addo has the track record of rescuing the nation from IMF – W/R Minister touts

President Akufo-Addo

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has said that the Akufo-Addo-led administration has the track record to bring the country back from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as the nation begins to engage the Fund for support to help it revive its failing economy.

He said that the New Patriotic Party’s track record in economic management inspires confidence that Ghana would improve and shortly leave the IMF program.



“When John Mahama went to IMF, it is oseadeayoo Akufo-Addo that brought us out of IMF. So if today, we have taken the decision to go to IMF to calm the temperatures in Ghana, Nana Addo will bring us back out of IMF because we have done it before…”



The Western Regional Minister made the remarks at the opening of the “TESCON Lady’s -YES ON” Chapter of the Takoradi Technical University (TTU).



Mr Okyere Darko-Mensah noted that, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent crisis between Russia and Ukraine, President Akufo Addo’s administration has done a fantastic job of managing the economy of the nation.

He said that the world has praised Ghana for its management of COVID-19 because it demonstrated how effective Ghana has been under President Nana Akuffo-Addo.



He emphasized that former President John Agyekum Kufuor successfully sought out IMF financing.



He lambasted former President John Mahama for consuming all the ‘meat’ and leaving only ‘bones’, adding that the Akufo-Addo-led government rescued Ghana from the IMF program in December 2018 which is evidence that he can do same again.



“Let them know that the NPP has a plan B, let them know that we are going to win the 2024 election’’ he emphasized.