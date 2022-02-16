Akufo-Addo has transformed Ghana – T. D. Jakes heaps praise on president

Nana Akufo-Addo shares a handshale with Bishop T. D. Jakes

Akufo-Addo to speak at leadership summit

T. D. Jakes impressed with Akufo-Addo's leadership style



T. D. Jakes sings praises of Ghana's transformation



The bishop of the Potter’s House, and international television preacher, T. D. Jakes, has described Ghana’s president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as a transformational leader changing the fortunes of the country.



In short video clips shared on Twitter, the globally-known preacher read out from some notes that were in his hand, to his congregation, while announcing to them that President Akufo-Addo will speak at an event at their church later this month.



The event, the International Leadership Summit, will be graced by the president among other leaders, he added.

Praising the president further, T. D. Jakes explained how he has been impressed by the works of Akufo-Addo, which have led to big brands like Twitter setting up offices in Ghana.



“I have for some time watched with amazement, the President of the Republic of Ghana, and the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo, will speak at our international leadership summit this month. And in case you’re not up to speed on how things are going in Africa, Ghana is one of Africa’s wealthiest countries.



“He has completely turned it around. It is the largest producer of gold on the continent and the world’s second-largest producer of cocoa. Under President Akufo-Addo, his leadership, Ghana has emerged as a booming tech center. Even welcoming, Twitter is moving to Ghana, Africa’s headquarters of Twitter is going to be there,” he said.



T. D. Jakes also praised the efforts of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in making Ghana, and Africa, more attractive for the rest of the world.



“President Akufo-Addo is also working to transform Ghana into key travel destinations for Americans, but particularly for African-Americans and the African diaspora and progressively promoting investment in the country. Over the last couple of years, Ghana’s government has set aside 500 acres of land for foreigners looking to resettle there,” he said.

Describing him as smart, T. D. Jakes also praised the great transformation that the president has brought to Ghana in the last few years that he has been a leader.



All these, he added, are marks of great leaders.



“The man is brilliant, he’s just smart. I was watching him being interviewed in Paris and the guy was of course speaking to him in French and President Akufo-Addo speaks English quite fluently and several other languages fluently and when he started speaking French to the man and the president turned and started speaking back to him in French. It speaks to his global ability…



“Just (sic), I went to Accra, which is the capital of Ghana, many many years ago and it was about a seven-year gap since I’ve been there before… when I first went there, there were a lot of dirt roads, and people in just meagre gear and what have you, and very few buildings and nice hotels and seven years later, I came back and there were inner-states, highways, hotels, five-star accommodation, restaurants everywhere. There is nothing like great leadership,” he praised.



See the videos in the tweets here:

Which Ghana is this ?! What is Nana Akufo-Addo and Bawumia telling people outside that we who are living here ain’t seeing ?! Or this is what the E-Levy will bring? ????????‍♂️????????????????



Part 1 pic.twitter.com/YstZrIU5U6 — Pray For Pres. Nana Akufo-Addo????????❤️ (@GhanaSocialU) February 15, 2022

Part 2 pic.twitter.com/HLa2ni3PMt — Pray For Pres. Nana Akufo-Addo????????❤️ (@GhanaSocialU) February 15, 2022