Akufo-Addo hates people who speak the truth, he wants to be praised all the time - Political scientist

President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo

Political scientist, Mr. Samuel Boateng, has described President Akufo-Addo as someone who hates the truth.

He argued that the President is a man who wants to be praised all the time but hates those who would be bold to tell him the truth about his failures.



He was responding to the President’s response that he was not prepared to reshuffle his ministers despite several calls by a section of Ghanaians.



He examined that in reshuffling you don’t necessarily sack them but reassign them to different places or in severe cases, you sack some of them and bring in new faces with new ideas.



He said the response from the president was not the best and “I don’t agree with him on the political front.”

Mr. Boating believes the president has affirmed the perception that he is running a family and friends government, making it difficult for him to sack the ministers who have performed abysmally.



“He is running a family and friends government and so his problem is about loyalty. These appointees go to him to bootlick and so he is unable to face the reality and deal with our challenges. He told us to be citizens and not spectators and so we will tell him the truth.



"But he hates the truth and wants to be praised all the time. Those around him are unable to tell him the truth. He does not want those who can tell him the truth in the face to be around him,” he added.



He asked the president to sack the Finance Minister, Health, Agric, Roads, and Highways and Trades Ministers in the persons of Ken Ofori-Atta, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Kwesi Amoako Atta, and Alan Kyerematen respectively.