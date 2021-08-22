Akufo-Addo heads to Germany to meet manufacturers of Pfizer vaccines

President Nana Akufo-Addo disembarks from the presidential jet

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will on today, Sunday, August 22, 2021, leave for Germany.

While in Germany, the President is expected to meet the manufacturers of the Pfizer vaccines with the aim of securing substantial doses for Ghana.



Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, who disclosed this noted that “It is a two-fold meeting. First and foremost; the establishment of the national vaccine institute… and secondly to also help procure more vaccines.”



He added: “He [President Akufo-Addo is still committed, and I believe we are still on course to making sure that God willing, by the end of this year, we should meet the target of vaccinating 20 million people.”

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) is expected to take stock of 1.2 million doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccines, as the country looks to meet its target of vaccinating its 20 million citizens.



Close to a thousand number of people have died as a result of the Coronavirus.