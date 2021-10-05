Akufo-Addo heaps new praises on Alan at Kumasi Asokwa Pentecost

Akufo-Addo confers with Alan during a function

Less than 48 hours after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hailed Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen in front of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the President has once again affirmed Alan Kyeremanteng, describing him as “famous” and most hardworking”.

This time around the President was speaking to a congregation at the McKeon Temple of the Church of Pentecost in the Asokwa Constituency adjacent the Kumasi City Mall.



Alan Kyeremateng who celebrated his birthday over the weekend is rumoured to be interested in the flagbearership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) alongside Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and a host of others.



At the Church, Akufo-Addo described Alan Kyeremateng as “the famous Alan Kyerematen, a very hardworking man” while the Church members applauded and cheered loudly.



On arrival at the venue, several Alan banners had been hoisted by supporters of Alan Kyeremateng around the venue to mark his birthday and to declare support for him.

48 hours ago, the President, who was introducing a team that escorted him to visit the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as part of his 4-Day tour of the Ashanti Region spoke about the Presidential ambitions of Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, the Food and Agriculture Minister, and Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen.



In the presence of Otumfuo and his elders, the President said, “I am here with the Minister of Transport, Minister for Works and Housing, the National Security Boss, Chairman One; Wontumi, the Food and Agriculture Minister; Owusu Afriyie, who wants to be President. I also have here with me someone who has long eyed the presidential seat, the Minister of Trade and Industry; Alan Kyeremanten, a very hard-working man. All of them are doing a good job.”



The comments by the President got everyone in the room laughing including the Asantehene.



With Akufo-Addo’s second comment at the Church of Pentecost Asokwa, watchers of the situation may be insinuating an agenda by the President to create the impression he is not Pro-Bawumia as widely speculated.