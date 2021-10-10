6
Akufo-Addo in Serbia for 60th anniversary of Non-Aligned Movement

Sun, 10 Oct 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has left the country to Serbia to attend the 60th anniversary of the founding of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

The Ministry of Information made the announcement while stating that the president left the country on October 10.

"The President of the Republic, @NAkufoAddo, left Ghana on Sunday, 10th October 2021, to lead the Ghanaian delegation to attend the 60th anniversary ceremony of the founding of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), which is being held in Belgrade, Serbia," the tweet said.

The NAM is a forum of 120 developing world states that are not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc. After the United Nations, it is the largest grouping of states worldwide.

