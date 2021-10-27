Akufo-Addo inaugurates 10-Member Police Board led by Bawumia

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed confidence in the Ghana Police Service to provide accountability, responsiveness, trustworthiness and accommodate the concerns of the public.
He has therefore urged the Police to execute its mandate for the benefit of all Ghanaians. President Akufo-Addo said this when he swore into office a 10-Member Governing Council of the Ghana Police Service.
The Council chaired by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been charged to develop a Police Service that is disciplined, professional and delivers its duties with integrity.
Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia said the Council will work to leverage the image of the Council into an excellent one.
- You are wrong, Akufo-Addo has always been arrogant – Suhuyini 'corrects' Sammy Gyamfi
- Aflao E-Block saga: These NDC MPs have demanded that Akufo-Addo apologizes
- Work of some appointees being affected because they want to be Prez - Expert
- Nurses, teacher trainees who completed their training in 2018 not posted – Former MP
- Work of some appointees being affected because they want to become leaders - Expert
- Read all related articles