Akufo-Addo investments in Eastern Region is massive – Minister

Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong

Source: Peace FM

The Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong says his region has been at the receiving end of significant investments especially on roads and education by the Akufo-Addo administration.

The Minister, who took his turn at the Minister’s Press Briefing, a regular media engagement platform put together by the Ministry of Information in Accra on Sunday, September 18, 2022, said the Eastern Region is witnessing tremendous investment in educational infrastructure under the current administration far more than what it did under the erstwhile administration.



This he said includes the state-of-the-art STEM school at Abomosu (Atiwa West), the TVET center at Akyem Anyinam, the vocational institute at Kitase- Akuapem, Phase I of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development, 2 storeys and a 12-unit classroom block at Abuakwa State College in Kyebi, a 12-unit classroom block at Manya Krobo SHS, 2-storey boys’ dormitory block for Akroso SHS, a 15 unit classroom block at Okuapeman SHS, a 14-unit classroom block at Bepong SHS among others.



Health



In the area of health, the Minister said in line with the government’s vision to create and expand access to health services and enhance the quality of health service delivery in the region, various development projects in the health sector in the region were commenced and are progressing steadily with some being completed and others still under construction.



This he said includes the renovation of the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital, Completion of the Aburi Hospital, construction of the Eastern Regional Hospital, the completion of the Somanya District Hospital, modernization of the Kibi District Hospital, construction of the 40-bed Maternity Hospital at Enyiresi among others.

Roads



On roads, the Regional Minister noted that over the past 6 years, the region has benefited massively from the government’s much-touted Year of Roads agenda.



“On roads, we have a total road network of 7,147 kilometres. So far, out of this total road network, we have awarded for construction a length of 5,404 km and we have fully completed 1,487 km. This comprises of the 3 agencies under the road sector,” he said.



He explained that this significant upgrade in road infrastructure under the current administration exceeds the kilometers of road constructed in the region under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration.



This he said includes the Mangoase to Kukua to Akorabo to Amanhyia roads, Kwahu Tafo to Ankoma to Miaso roads, Nkatekwan Junction to Obuotumpan roads, Nkawkaw to Domeabra to Buaben road, Suhum to Nankese road, Ayirebi to Asabidia road, Akropong to Larbikrom road among several other road projects.