Akufo-Addo is Ghana’s best President ever – Agya Koo explains why

Movie actor, Agya Koo

Movie actor and known sympathizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kofi Adu known popularly as Agya Koo has expressed worry over the failure of party communicators to drum home the achievement of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He observes that comparatively, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has delivered more than any other President the country has had in the fourth republic and there is, therefore, the need to drum home his achievement.



“There’s no government that has worked so hard and delivered on its promises like Akufo-Addo. Kufour did some. He made us enjoy Democracy. I travel a lot around this country and I’ve seen the massive development first-hand so I question why Communicators are failing to project what Akufo-Addo has done.

Ghanaians can insult me but comparatively, there is no government that has delivered like the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government. If you trace history, you will realize that Kwame Nkrumah didn’t do much. He just inherited what the colonial masters did and that was it,” he said in an interview with Kwaku Manu.