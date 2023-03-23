Akufo-Addo is Nebuchadnezzar reincarnated – Odike

Business mogul and founder of the defunct United Progressive Party(UPP) Akwasi Addai Odike

Business mogul and founder of the defunct United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai Odike, has suggested President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will go on record as the most wicked president in the history of Ghana.

Speaking on Radio One, a member of ABN, the politician said the leadership of Nana Addo could be linked to Nebuchadnezzar or possibly a reincarnation of the wicked leader in the Bible.



“I have lost count of the complaints of Ghanaians about the bad leadership of this government by Nana Addo. People are suffering in the county from day one till date since he assumed power.”



“If I am not mistaken, Nana Addo’s rulership can be likened to Nebuchadnezzar, or perhaps it is he who has reincarnated because I don’t understand what is happening,” he lamented.



He said Ghana had had issues with leadership in the past, but Nana Addo would be the worst in history.

“We saw what Mahama and other leaders did; this is just bad. I am not endorsing Mahama oo; he will be worse, too; I have heard he wants to come back. He won’t come and make any difference. These leaders are just wicked,” he observed



Mr. Odike has made it clear he will contest the 2024 elections as he is the only saviour for the country.



