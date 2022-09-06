Akufo-Addo is a bad president, but he’s better than Biya, Museveni - Blakk Rasta

Reggae artiste, Blakk Rasta, has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s governance as irresponsible for the various justifications given for Ghana’s current economic hardship.

Speaking as a guest on GhanaWeb TV’s The LowDown hosted by Ismail Akwei, Blakk Rasta noted that President Akufo-Addo, despite being better in comparison to his African compatriots, is in his bad books as the worst president Ghana has ever had.



“Akufo-Addo is a bad president, but I will prefer Akufo-Addo to Paul Biya. Nobody is shooting us in Ghana like that. You can speak any language you want; nobody shoots you down. There is a certain level of press freedom even though this man (President Akufo-Addo) has come to bring it down. Paul Biya, you can’t author a word.



“Museveni is another dictator, a terrible dictator, a very bad dictator. He is a bad man who is also abducting people left, right, and centre. Akufo-Addo is better than him, but I am on Akufo-Addo because he is the president of my country,” he explained.



On the president’s management of Ghana’s economy, Blakk Rasta said, “When Togo, Benin, La Cote d'Ivoire, and all those countries are seemingly smiling in one way or the other, we are still blaming Ukraine, Russia, and COVID for our woes.



“That is an irresponsible president. He is a president who has no wisdom. Nana Akufo-Addo is an arrogant president who would not listen to his own party people. He is the worst president we have had in this country,” he added.

