5
Menu
News

Akufo-Addo is a matured visionary and 'excellent in mind' - Allotey Jacobs touts Akufo-Addo

Video Archive
Thu, 28 Jul 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Former NDC Central Regional Chairman, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has heaped praises on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over his administration of the State.

Bernard Allotey Jacobs labeled the President as a visionary "excellent in mind".

He called on Ghanaians and political opponents to change their mentality about President Akufo-Addo, saying, "let's put everything aside. I say Nana Akufo-Addo, as you see him, he's a matured man, excellent in mind and a visionary".

"We have to change our mentality, our attitude and our character as a nation. If you don't think about Ghana and you think about yourself and how you will come to power, power, one day, will be useless for us . . . The politicians should let voters respect them and let us respect our leaders. We have come a long way," he demanded.

Allotey Jacobs made these remarks while speaking about the economy and matters arising during Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sri Lanka’s economy collapsed because it was run like a family business - Tsikata
Afia Schwar leaks video of Kofi Adomah throwing out his first wife from their home
Russia-Ukraine war: Russian Embassy provides evidence
Why police officers faced off in public
Amid looming law suit, Anyidoho 'runs' to rename Atta-Mills Institute
Cadman Mills mocks Tsatsu Tsikata
KT Hammond's wife appointed High Court judge by Akufo-Addo
Criminal syndicate jab: Lardy Anyenini could have done more to 'police' Kpebu - Employer
My son in SHS called me crying - Kofi Adomah opens up again
Angry Nigerians turn heat on Michael Johnson over racist commentary on Amusan