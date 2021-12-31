Akufo Addo is a poor leader – Ex-President Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

President Akufo Addo says he is not responsible for the country’s current difficulties

Akufo Addo cannot continue to use the NDC as an excuse for his failure - Mahama



I took responsibility for Ghana’s challenges when I was president – Mahama



Ghana’s Former President, John Dramani Mahama, has described the current President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a poor leader.



Speaking at the 40th Anniversary of the 31st December Revolution, John Dramani Mahama said the president is a poor leader because he (Nana Addo) has refused to take responsibility for the current hardship Ghanaians are going through.



“It is only a poor leader who shirks responsibilities and shifts blames”, he added

He added that unlike Akufo Addo, he (Mahama), took up the responsibility of dealing with the challenges the country was going through when he was president.



“We had power crisis– ‘dumsor’ in this country– because of lack of investment in generation for many years, and so we were consuming more power than we generated. That was the situation I met, and yet I did not say it is not my fault. I went to Parliament, took responsibility for it and promised to fix it, which we did,” he said



John Mahama also said the current president, even though he had been in power for five years, was still saying he inherited a weak economy, a claim he says does not hold water.



“Today somebody [President Akufo-Addo] claims he inherited a weak economy, which he hasn’t been able to be responsible for, 5 years on. It’s always about Mahama and NDC. If he [Nana Akufo-Addo] cannot do the job, he should give way for the NDC to do it for you.”