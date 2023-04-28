Akufo-Addo is a pretender, he has failed in the galamsey fight – NPP Communicator

Leading member of the communication team of the NPP, Appiah Danquah

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

A leading member of the communication team of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), lawyer Appiah Danquah claims that President Akufo-Addo and his administration have failed in their efforts to combat illegal mining, also known as galamsey.

According to him, the Akufo-Addo-led administration has shown no commitment to ending the menace as it accuses some top officials within the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of compromising the government’s efforts.



He contends that the President must immediately apologize to Ghanaians for his failure to put an end to galamsey activities there.



The country’s territories must be protected against unauthorized small-scale miners, according to the President, in order to preserve the nation’s cultural legacy for future generations.



“The president is a pretender, he created the impression as if this is the first time he is hearing about these galamsey matters. “The president has failed in one of his duties. The so-called fight against galamsey by the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-NPP government is a scam and has been a lost battle from day one. This is because there has never been any genuine commitment or political will on the part of the President to combat the menace,” lawyer Appiah Danquah told Kwaku Owusu Adjei(Patoo) on Adwenekasa on Accra-based Original FM 91.9.

“President Akufo-Addo has proven to be a leader who has specialized in talk without backing same with deeds. Today, our beloved country stands at a crossroads of unprecedented economic mess and environmental degradation under President Akufo-Addo and Alhaji Bawumia,” he said.



"It’s past time for President Akufo-Addo to comprehend the significant responsibilities of the high office he currently holds. He serves as both the head of state and the supreme commander of the armed forces of Ghana. He has command over the security forces and the State’s coercive capabilities in his capacity as President.”



He said the numerous pragmatic approach by this current government's big guns has rendered the fight against illegal mining fruitless, thereby accusing the government of being the rationale behind the rampant activities of illegal mining in the country.