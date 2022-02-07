Akufo-Addo is a tough leader - Tema East NPP Chairman

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: Raymond Andoh, Contributor

The Chairman of Tema East Constituency branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Nene Agbadiagba Ofoe-Teye, has said that President Akufo-Addo’s suspension of the Metropolitan Chief Executive for Sekondi-Takoradi, Hon. Abdul Mumin Issah is a vindication of the president as a tough leader who will not spare his erring appointees.

In an interview with journalists on the sidelines of the funeral of the late Martey Kwarshie Mensah, alias Halleluyah, at Prampram on Saturday, the hardworking Tema East NPP Chairman, who is likely to be retained to continue with his good works said the president’s swift action also makes nonsense of claim by detractors that the president shields corrupt appointees.



“those of us who knew the president well know that what his detractors, especially the NDC members have been claiming about him are false, President Akufo-Addo has never shielded any appointee who has misbehaved and the swift suspension of the Sekondi-Takoradi MCE is evidence that Akufo-Addo is the toughest leader to be an appointee of because he will not take nonsense or mediocrity from any of his appointees”. Nene Agbadiagba Ofoe-Teye said.



President Akufo-Addo suspended the Metropolitan Chief Executive Officer for Sekondi-Takoradi, Abdul Mumin Issah on Friday.



This followed Mr. Mumin’s verbal assault on a Police Officer at Kwasimintsim after he had been arrested for road traffic infraction.



The suspension was communicated in a letter signed by the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Dan Botwe.



“On the instructions of the President, the Metropolitan Chief Executive for Sekondi-Takoradi Assembly, Mr. Abdul Mumin Issah has been suspended from office with immediate effect pending an inquiry into his encounter with the Police on February 3rd 2022.

“Without prejudice to the matter now before court, the Government takes a very dim view of the comments made by the Metropolitan Chief Executive during his exchanges with the Police,” the letter said.



Nene Agbadiagba Ofoe-Teye also dismissed assertions from some quarters that the President has no power to suspend the MCE since he was approved by the Assembly. “But who nominated him in the first place? Besides, we are still not electing our MMDCEs which makes it perfectly legal for the president to make such a call.” Nene said.



Those in attendance at the funeral include Mr. Evans Baidoo, first vice-chairman of Tema East NPP, Mr. Stephen Aboagye, second vice-chairman of Tema East NPP, Mr. Seth Agyapong, alias shadow, deputy organizer of Tema East NPP, Mr. Eric Arthur, an electoral area co-ordinator of NPP, Mr. Daniel Kwame Annang, alias Senior Atoga, a leading member of the Tema East NPP and Mr. Bertrand Nii Adjei Kraku, an NPP activist.



When contacted, Mr. Stephen Ashitey Adjei, alias moshake, an executive member of Tema East NDC, who was also in attendance said “the deceased and his family are all NDC members with the exception of Mr. Justice Annang Mensah, alias Otto Pfister, who is a Polling Station executive of NPP and a son of the deceased. But Nene Agbadiagba Ofoe-Teye came with journalists and several buses of NPP members to hijack the funeral for political reasons”.



NPP members flooded Prampram as if the area is an NPP stronghold, in fact, if the NDC doesn’t sit up, NPP will continue to use funerals in our strongholds to make their party popular, the funeral has nothing to do with President Akufo-Addo but I was told that they were under instructions from the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey and the immediate past NPP MP for Tema East, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover praise the president and over-shadow NDC at the funeral, which is not fair because it is NDC rather that is bereaved and supposed to carry the funeral on its head like a “Kaya-yoo” or a head porter. If you do good, you do for yourself, if you are NPP and you do politics at an NDC man’s funeral to embarrass the umbrella family, you do for yourself.`` Moshake said.