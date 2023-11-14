Akufo-Addo is committed to building La General Hospital – KT Hammond

K.T Hammond, Trade and Industry Minister

Kwabena Tahir Hammond, the Minister for Trade and Industry, has assured the people of Labadi and its environs about the government’s commitment to build the demolished La General Hospital.

The functioning La General Hospital in Labadi, Accra, was demolished before the 2020 elections, with the government promising to build an ultra-modern facility in place of the old one.



However, after three years of not even laying a brick at the facility, KT Hammond has said that the facility was in a terrible state, hence the decision to bring it down to make way for a new one.

“Around 2019, it became apparent that the La Hospital was so poor that it was difficult for the practitioners to work there, so a decision was made to demolish it and build a new one. The new one delayed because there was a little bit of an issue with the financing.”



“Presently, the President and his Cabinet have taken the decision that the LA General Hospital will be reconstructed in its original design. As far as I’m concerned, the project will start soon, and the finance minister is committed to raising the money for it,” KT Hammond said on Rainbow Radio.