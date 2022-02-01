Akufo-Addo is committed to dealing with culprits in Apiate explosion – Lands Minister

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor

Samuel A. Jinapor, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources has hinted of government action against persons and institutions found culpable in the explosion incident at Apiate in the Western Region, stressing that the government will not spare anyone who is found to have shirked responsibility in the incident.

According to him, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has taken a keen interest in the issue and will crack the whip on anyone who breached the regulations in the process leading to the accident that claimed the lives of some Ghanaians.



He also promised that the recommendations and findings of the committee will be implemented to the latter to ensure that such incidents do not recur in our country again.



“I want to assure the country that the president is fully committed to ensuring that whoever is found culpable and whoever is found to have breached any rule will be made to face the full rigors of the law. Whatever lessons we have to learn, we will do so and do that dispassionately.



Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor gave the assurance when the committee set up by the government through the Ministry to investigate the Apiate incident presented its report to him on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.



He said that the work and report of the committee are exclusive of and ‘without prejudice to ongoing investigations by the Ghana Police Service and other state agencies.

Hon. Jinapor stated that the report of the committee will serve as a guide to the government on the measures that ought to be taken to avert such situations and improve safety in the mining sector.



The Chairman of the committee, Mr. Ben Aryee commended members of the committee for their sacrifice and thanked the Minister for the confidence reposed in them to execute the task.



“I am convinced beyond equivocation that the comprehensive, dispassionate and objective work done by the committee will be put to action by the government”, he said.



The three Member committees Chaired by Mr. Benjamin Aryee also include Mr. Peter Awuah and Mr. Cletus Alengah.