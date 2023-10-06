Akufo-Addo is deeply worried over the current state of the NPP – Presidential Staffer

President Akufo-Addo

Presidential aide P.K. Sarpong has revealed that President Akufo-Addo is concerned about recent schisms within the ruling New Patriotic Party.

He stated that the party is currently engaged in an internal contest, which should not have resulted in the difficulties the party was experiencing.



In an interview with Dr. Ren on Rainbow Radio 92.4 FM’s Drive Talk, he said that these outbursts and personal attacks from some aspirants’ camps are sometimes directed at the president, who knows nothing about these issues.



He was asked if these public outbursts are a source of worry for the president, and in his response, he said, "If these issues do not disturb the president, then he is not the true president. The issues ongoing are troubling, and the president is particularly worried. It is a major concern for everybody”.



PK Sarpong commented on the press conference by Bernard Antwi Bosiako, aka Wontumi, on the need for Kennedy Agyapong to desist from threatening him, or he will be arrested.



He commended him, describing his comments as decorous.

On Kennedy Agyapong, he said, "Some of us love and appreciate him, but everyone has a role to play in the party. It is not everyone who can be elected president. In 2007, several individuals contested, but at the end of the contest, it was only Akufo-Addo who emerged as the winner and was subsequently elected president.



He told the host that the spirit of the party is behind Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



"I am not saying this because I work at the presidency. It is not everyone who works at the presidency who supports Bawumia. Let me make that one clear. One thing about Akufo-Addo is that he will not force you to support any candidate. We are also not supporting Bawumia because we work for the presidency. We support him because he is competent and can do the job.”



He also revealed that the job or decision for Bawumia to run was made in 2017 and that a lot of work had gone into it.



"And so, if you are a minister and a staunch member of the NPP and you want to contest and fail at it, you do not have to blame the president or vice president for your failure.”