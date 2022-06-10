Akufo-Addo is determined to enhance livelihoods in mining areas - Tema MCE

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, has explained that the mercury free gold processing equipment that President Akufo-Addo has commissioned is purposed to enhance the livelihoods of the youth in the country, especially in the mining areas.

Popularly known as gold katcha, the mercury-free processing equipment, he said will also make mining more friendly to the environment and safe for small scale miners as well.



“Gold katcha are mercury free and are the outcomes of mining technology that is superior to what has traditionally been used in the sector, especially in respect of gold mining.



“What this means is that, increasingly we are going to have mercury-free mining and thus have better gold yield because mercury tends to work against the density and mass of gold that is mined,” Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey explained.



On Monday, 6th June 2022, President Akufo-Addo commissioned one hundred (100) mercury-free gold processing equipment, commonly referred to as Gold Katcha, at a ceremony held at the Independence Square, in Accra.



Gold katcha extracts gold from the ore without the use of mercury, which has been the practice for several decades.

It also has the capacity to recover over ninety percent (90%) of gold from the ore, and, therefore, give small scale miners much more gold than they would have obtained from the traditional method of using mercury.



President Akufo-Addo has announced that it is government’s intention to procure some three hundred (300) more of the gold katcha, under the National Alternative Employment and Livelihood Programme, for use in the various communities where the Programme is being implemented.



“Our goal is to eliminate gradually, but as soon as possible, the use of mercury in small-scale mining, and help realise the objectives of the Minamata Convention on Mercury,” the President said.



Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey used the opportunity to reiterate that the government is still working even though circumstances are tough urging Ghanaians to keep on supporting the president’s vision.