Akufo-Addo is highly disappointed in Ofori-Atta – NPP activist alleges

Akufo-Addo thought Ofori-Atta was going to do wonders with Ghana’s economy – Acheamfour

There is no hope for Ghana under the NPP – Acheamfour



The only hope for Ghana is to bring Mahama back - NPP man



New Patriotic Party (NPP) Activist, Baah Acheamfour, has alleged that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is highly disappointed in Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta over how he has handled Ghana’s economy.



According to him, a former appointee of the president had told him that Akufo-Addo feels Ofori-Atta has failed him after placing so much trust in his ability to transform Ghana’s economy.



Acheamfour, who was speaking in an XYZ TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, added that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has nothing to offer the country.

“There is hope but not in the NPP. Because the NPP has proven that there is no hope. Today, I spoke to a former appointee of the president and I am telling you that the president himself is disappointed in Ken Ofori-Atta. He is so disappointed in Ken Ofori-Atta.



“Akufo-Addo thought that Ken will deliver... Akufo-Addo thought that should the party need some funds, Ken Ofori-Atta will conjure some magic to get the funds. He taught Ken was a genius and will be conjuring magic and he (Akufo-Addo) is disappointed at the current state of Ghana’s economy,” he said in Twi.



He added that Akufo-Addo has not fired Ofori-Atta yet because he wants him to fix the problem he has created.



“But he (Akufo-Addo) has no reason to sack him (Ofori-Atta) till he fixes the mess he has created. But can he fix it? No. So, in the NPP there is no hope. The only hope Ghana has is calling back John Mahama in 2024,” he noted.



