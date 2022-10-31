15
Akufo-Addo is in office but not in power – KKD

KKD KWASI KYEI DARKWA 76.png Kwasi Kyei Darkwah is a veteran broadcaster

Mon, 31 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwasi Kyei Darkwah (KKD) has stated that he does not believe President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is in control of things in Ghana.

The veteran broadcaster explained that many indications point to the fact that while the president is in office, he does not wield any power.

Speaking in a Monday, October 31, 2022, interview on Joy News and monitored by GhanaWeb, KKD stated that the fact that Members of Parliament on his side of parliament have openly expressed non-confidence in his chief financial officer, Ken Ofori-Atta, should tell he is failing.

“If nobody remembers anything I say today, please remember this; yesterday, I listened to our president for about half an hour and I learnt for sure that he’s in office but not in power.

“If the people who make laws; the ones on your team… are saying that no, you’re failing us but we can’t tell you directly that you’re failing us, so we’re going to put the blame on your finance minister for now, eventually, we will get to you, are you really in power?” he stated.

KKD also explained that issues such as the president’s recent chattering of private jets, a situation where the country does not even have the money to buy such luxurious planes, make it even more profound that he is actually not in charge of things.

“If you give a speech of 30 minutes and instead of telling us how ashamed you are that you let some of the people you appointed, who had no common sense to tell you, Emperor, you have no clothes, but made you sign, or have somebody you’ve authorized sign to go and rent a plane your nation cannot afford, and they came and give us the stupid justification that by that way, he can have a shower in the sky… how are you in power?” he quizzed.

Among the things that KKD has proposed to the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government is for him to sack all his deputy ministers and further reduce the number of his ministers.

You can also watch this episode of the show here:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
