Akufo-Addo is into galamsey that is why he cannot fight it- Odike

Galamsey queen Aisha Huang and President Akufo-Addo

The founder of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai aka Odike, has launched scathing attacks on President Akufo-Addo stating that he is deeply rooted in galamsey hence his inability to fight.

He said the president who put his presidency on the line has failed in the fight against galamsey because he is into the practice and his assigns and appointees and party executives are into it.



Speaking on Rainbow Radio 87.5’s Frontline, he stated that he is saddened that the country is facing a serious crisis and that the military men who were assigned to deal with galamsey are now deeply involved in the practice.



He claimed that our military, which was once respected, is now guarding illegal miners and providing security to those destroying our water bodies.



According to him, the president, as commander-in-chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, is also interested in galamsey and supports their activities.



He stated that despite having the president on the line, he has nothing to show for it, indicating that he has failed miserably.



Odike, who was enraged, declared that we must wage war on Galamsey regardless of the risks involved.

"We can’t blame the president for this shambles. He is the one who used the military to intimidate people, but he has yet to defeat Galamsey. Galamsey will not be stopped by the president. Only a few of our water bodies were destroyed before he was elected, but several more were destroyed after he took over. He spent $400 million fighting galamsey, but what was the result? Nana Addo works as a galamseyer. He enjoys galamsey.



He promised to be truthful and to treat everyone equally. However, Nana Addo has violated his oath of office. He refuses to fight Galamsey because he lacks commitment. Several people were apprehended and admitted to coming from the presidency.



Aside from the Asantehene, a party officer named Wontumi claims to have several golds in his possession. But has the president inquired as to where he obtained them?”



When asked to retract his remarks, the politician and businessman stated that he would not retract or apologise because Ghanaians’ lives are in danger.



He claims that several Ghanaians in galamsey areas are suffering from kidney disease and other potentially fatal diseases.



He stated that he is unconcerned about the threats to his life because what he is doing is in the best interests of the country.