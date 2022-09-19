Akufo-Addo is leading a kakistocracy - Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

Former Minister of Youth and Sports, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

Ghanaian politician, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, has described the Akufo-Addo-led administration as one which is symptomatic of a kakistocracy.

According to the former Minister for Youth and Sports in an interview with GHOne, the government is one led by family and friends without any sort of consideration for its citizens.



“One word that comes to mind when I think about this government is ‘Kakistocracy’. It is a government by very bad people, corrupt people, a clique of family and friends who have no value and are extremely corrupt and they just do things to pursue their agenda,” he explained.



He added that Ghanaians can now tell the difference in governance under the sitting president and that of former president John Dramani Mahama, adding that, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) should count themselves lucky if they win forty to forty-five percent of the 2024 electoral votes.



“It is clear. The NDC’s chances against Kakistocracy are extremely good, super good but I want to caution you, ‘Oye Omo’ is a very dangerous lexicon in the vocabulary.

“In any election, you have not won until you have been declared a winner. Yes, based on everything that is going on, the NPP will be lucky to get 40% or 45%,” he added.



Touching on how to keep party members together for the 2024 general elections, the former minister, now General Secretary hopeful, promised to engage disgruntled cadres in the party and bring the NDC spirit back.



He explained that his good human relations with everybody in the party irrespective of their status puts him in a strategic position to fulfil that mission.



