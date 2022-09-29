‘Akufo-Addo is living his childhood fantasy, he has no love for Ghana’ - Oduro Takyi

A member of the National Democratic Congress, Bernard Oduro Takyi, has alleged that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo does not care about the hardships that Ghanaians are currently going through.

According to him, Akufo-Addo has no love for Ghanaians and only cares about the pride and pageantry that comes with the presidency.



Speaking in an XYZ TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Oduro Takyi, who was formerly a leading member of the New Patriotic Party, added that the president's only joy is the fact that he is living his childhood dream.



"Development is not about having a leader who uses big English vocabulary. What we need is a leader who loves the country. His Excellency Akufo-Addo does not love our country. He is living his childhood fantasy.



"He (Akufo-Addo) promised his father that he will one day become president and today he is our president. So, he does not know how to and is not willing to learn how to govern. He does not know how to engage with people to come up with policies that will help get the country out of the current hardships," he said in Twi.



He added that because of President Akufo-Addo's lack of leadership skills, he always has to be guarded in the activities he engages in.

"Look at the way he speaks without scripts. He is a scripted president, unlike the other leaders we have had, including Kufuor, Rawlings and Atta Mills and Mahama, who can think on their feet.



"If you have observed, Akufo-Addo always gets angry at international interviews when he is asked questions he has not been prepped for. Such a leader cannot manage our economy," he said.



Also, Oduro Takyi said that one of the major mistakes the Akufo-Addo government made was to collapse Ghanaian-owned financial institutions, including banks.



He intimated that the closure of the banks is one of the causes of the current economic hardship in the country.



IB/DO