Akufo-Addo is messing up, criticize him as you did to Mahama - Clergy told

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Founding Member of the Ghana Clergy Association and the General Overseer of Elim Glorious Church Rev. Dr. James Mensah, has challenged other men of God to criticize the ruling government because they have disappointed Ghanaians.

The man of God stated that just as former President Dramani Mahama was criticized when he was in power, the current President should also be called to order.



‘The NPP promised Ghanaians they would deliver leadership that would transform lives and create better economic opportunities, but what we see today is that Ghanaians are getting poorer’, he opined.



He told Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that Ghanaians are struggling to survive, and the ruling party must take steps to change the narrative or forget their quest to break the 8.

He added that Ghanaians had a lot of hope in the President, but he has failed woefully but quickly added that things could change if the ruling government put in measures to address the economic hardship in the country.



To him, Ghanaians voted for the NPP because they were fed with the Mahama’s administration.



However, they have lost hope all because the promises by the NPP seems not to be working.