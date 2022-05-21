1
Akufo-Addo is more arrogant than Satan - Blakk Rasta

Sat, 21 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prez Akufo-Addo accused of tarnishing Nkrumah's legacies

Blakk Rasta calls out Akufo-Addo over corruption

Musician explains why he hates Ghana's president

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has once again been poked by musician Blakk Rasta, who has stated that he is more arrogant than the devil himself.

Akufo-Addo's alleged schemes to tarnish the legacy of Ghana's first president, Dr Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah have sparked anger in the musician who believes that he is trying to discredit the late visionary leader.

He added that the current president's grandfathers, uncles and father all attempted to kill Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

In an interview with Captain Smart, Blakk made some damning statements about Akufo-Addo who he claims doesn't have the interest of the country but instead has stolen state funds to enrich himself and also sponsor his lavish lifestyle which includes flying private jets.

"I don't like the president one bit. How can I like him? How can I like a man who doesn't like the foundations of this country he has inherited on a silver platter and he is messing up. Nkrumah has done a lot for the benefit of this country...and you expect me to like a man who is dragging Nkrumah into the mud?

"You expect me to like a man who is more arrogant than satan. You are spending our money and flying around aimlessly. When we ask him to account for the monies spent on travels he comes to say it hinges on security so he can't disclose it.

"Your uncles, your grandfather and your fathers all tried to kill Nkrumah, they didn't succeed so you are now standing in there to kill Nkrumah and his legacies...the Bible says Satan is an arrogant devourer, very arrogant. How did Satan fall? Pride and arrogance, Nana Addo is more arrogant than Satan," said an agitated Blakk Rasta.

Watch the video below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
