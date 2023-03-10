7
Akufo-Addo is not prepared to listen to ideas that can address our challenges- Political analyst

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo 1123454554656535 President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Fri, 10 Mar 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Political analyst Owusu Ansah has described President Akufo-Addo as a stubborn leader who has refused to listen to sound advice on how to best manage the crisis confronting Ghanaians.

He asserted that the president has refused to listen to calls to cut spending and shrink his “obolo size” government.

Responding to the state of the nation address delivered by the president yesterday, he opined that the president failed to be transparent and accountable to the people.

He slammed him for failing to deal with the true state of the covid-19 related issues.

“The president denied that his administration misapplied, misappropriated, and squandered resources on Covid-19 issues. They are currently unable to tell us what they used our resources for in terms of the Cicid-19. The cost used for food and other purposes is unclear. It has no place here or there.”

When asked if the government could do anything to improve living conditions, he said yes, but emphasised the need for the government to reduce imports.

He wants the government to commercialise our indigenous products so the country would save more resources.

He said the one district one factory was a laudable initiative but was not well managed because the immediate past minister Alan Kyeremateng messed things up at the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

