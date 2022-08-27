Akufo-Addo is on course with roads in Northern Ghana - Tema MCE

Yohane Amarh Ashitey

The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, has said that President Akufo-Addo is providing Northern Ghana with its fair share of the national cake in terms of roads.

In a social media statement issued on Thursday, Hon. Amarh-Ashitey pointed to the almost 1,500 kilometers of roads being constructed in Upper West region as an example of the resourcefulness of the president there.



“Almost 1,500 kilometers of roads are currently under construction in the Upper West Region alone under the current President and I think this affords the people in this region, very fine reasons to be happy with the president,” he wrote.



The Tema MCE added that, “and this is just a tip of the iceberg in the matter of infrastructure being provided to these areas.”



President Akufo-Addo is on a working visit to the Upper West Region with Wa, Nandom and Kaleo as some of the stopover towns on his itinerary.



So far, the President reports that he has inspected some sixty four (64) roads in the region.



“During my working tour to the Upper West Region, I inspected roads in Wa, Nandom and Kaleo,” President Akufo-Addo said.

He added, “Government is currently implementing 64 projects covering 1,409km of DEEDE roads in the Upper West Region.”



According to the MCE for Tema, the update is a vindication of the fact that in spite of the fact that the current ongoing global economic difficulties, President Akufo-Addo is still delivering.



“I keep saying it that people are unnecessarily fixated too much on the negatives to the neglect of the many important positives that are happening under President Akufo-Addo. Yes there are the effects of global economic difficulties but our president is delivering.”



He lamented that, “but because of the fixation on the negatives, the positives, including the 64 road projects in the Upper West Region for instance have escaped attention of



the public.”



The MCE called on Ghanaians to rekindle trust in the president and support him to lead the country out of the difficulties.