Akufo-Addo is out of touch with reality – Amaliba

Abraham Amaliba, member of the legal team of the National Democratic Congress

Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) legal team, Abraham Amaliba has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to revisit places where he campaigned when he was a presidential candidate to abreast himself with the realities of the people.

The legal practitioner said it is only then that the president will know what the people on the ground are going through.



“The President should come down to the level of the people I want him to pay a visit to the places that he used to go to when he was a candidate, you remember as a candidate he went to La to eat with people at La. That picture is still there, he should go back to the same people, that’s the way to measure whether his administration has improved the lives of Ghanaians or not, he should go back there without his soldiers or bodyguard”, he said August 20 on TV3’s New Day.



He said the president has not been able to appreciate the plight of Ghanaians because he has surrounded himself with praise singers.



“Having surrounded himself with bootlickers who will not tell him what is true is beginning to be detached from the realities on the ground, I’m not surprised he’s saying his government is doing well because he is no more in touch with the people of this country”, he said.

President Akufo-Addo had said his tenure of office has seen the creation of a vibrant agricultural sector in Ghana making Ghana a net exporter of foodstuffs.



However, there have been concerns lately about increases in the prices of food items in the country. In reaction to this development, Mr Amaliba said Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia are “detached from the realities on the ground”.



He, therefore, advised the president to listen to the cries of the people before making comments on the state of the economy.



“Over 87% of Ghanaians have said that their economic conditions have worsened during this period and so instead of him listening to what Ghanaians are saying he is on his ivory tower and spewing out what is not the situation on the ground.”