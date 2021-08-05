Akufo-Addo is serving Ghana ‘irrespective of ugly noises’ - Freddie Blay

NPP National Chairman, Freddie Blay

The New Patriotic Party National Chairman, Freddie Blay has stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is serving the country, “irrespective of the ugly noises and sometimes direct confrontations.”

According to Freddie Blay, Akufo-Addo continues to fulfill the promises he and the NPP made to Ghanaians despite the challenges they face.



He added that the NPP will retain power in the next elections if they continue to discharge their duties as expected of them.



“The core value of the New Patriotic Party is commitment and dedication to public service. We must never forget what defines who we are – which is the democratic ideals of serving in the interest of the people to build a better Ghana. And I believe this is what Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is doing at the moment, irrespective of the ugly noises and sometimes direct confrontations… What will keep us in power and help us build a sustainable future is our dedication to delivering faithfully the promises we made to the people of this country,” he said.



The NPP National Chairman said this at the New Patriotic Party’s 29th-anniversary celebration on Thursday, August 5, 2021, on the theme: “NPP at 29, a tradition for stability, prosperity and continuity.”

Mr. Blay also urged members of the party to remain united and put the interest of the party first.



“I want to charge the members of the party to prioritize unity over parochial interest. This is the only way that we will still be on top of government and our contract with the people of Ghana in terms of its development.”



“This is the only party that can deliver that, and we must keep it so, and we must be very united irrespective of our own personal interest,” he said.



The NPP has won four presidential elections since 1992.