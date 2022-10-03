Akufo-Addo is the chief contributor to poverty in Ghana - Bulldog

Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson also known as Bulldog

Artiste manager and CEO of Bullhaus Entertainment, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog, has blamed the President of Ghana for contributing to poverty in the country.

According to Bulldog, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has destroyed businesses since he was sworn into office; the reason he can't talk about poverty at the Global Citizen Festival.



He made this statement on the United Showbiz Show aired on October 1, 2022.



“The president is the chief contributor to poverty in this town. He and his people are chief contributors to suffering in this town. They are at the helm of affairs and have destroyed everything. You go then go and stand there to talk about poverty.



“This administration is working to close businesses and make the ordinary Ghanaian miserable. Let's start with when they came to power. Do you know the number of people who have lost their jobs and keep failing?" Bulldog asked.



After throwing this question out there, he further, mentioned hardships people are experiencing in Ghana give them the liberty to tell the president that they weren’t willing to listen to him when he showed up at the festival.



“The people there know what is happening. They feel it in their bones, so, if the only way to speak out or come and say that we don't want you here for just this time, let us have some peace and chill.

“Everybody's life is in some way, and even the NPP people are complaining. It doesn't make sense. Come and take me. You have nothing to do,” Bulldog ranted.







