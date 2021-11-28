Akufo-Addo is the master of job creation - YEA boss

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Justin Koduah Frimpong has described the job creation credentials of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as unmatched in the history of the country.

According to him, Akufo-Addo’s job creation abilities cannot be matched by any president under the Fourth Republic.



In an interview on Accra-based Kingdom FM, Koduah Frimpong said the government deserves commendation for reducing unemployment since he came to office in 2017.



“If we cast our mind back to 2017, what was the employment situation in our country and what did the current government do in attempting to solve the unemployment situation in the country,” he stated.

He said in the various public sectors: education, health, security, “the record number of people who have been recruited is unmatchable.



He also revealed that several companies and employers seeking new employees, and are also offering potential employees opportunities to gain employment.



“The primary objective of the YEA Job Fair is to provide opportunities for job seekers to go through live interview sessions to get employed by the participating companies from the private sector,” he added.