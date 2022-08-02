Akufo-Addo is the most expensive president Ghana has ever had – Baba Jamal

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Baba Jamal, has stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be judged badly by posterity.

According to the opposition member, the current president of Ghana has failed to live up to his mandate and is rather plunging the country into hardship with his penchant for profligacy and excesses.



“The issue we are talking about is a sad one. We have the most expensive president this country has ever had in Nana Akufo-Addo. Everything he does is on the high side,” he told Kwame Nkrumah Tikese of Okay FM.



Baba Jamal stated that, president Akufo-Addo has become known for his large government size which has become a burden on the state finances and with little result to show.



“Looking at his government size alone, he is the only president who exceeded one hundred ministerial appointments to over 120 in number. That has never happened in the history of this country. He is the only one whose presidential staffers exceeded a thousand and over and if you add others, they are about 1,500. Again, he is the only president who created several ministries which himself had no idea what their purposes are. A ministry like the procurement ministry, what was the purpose of it?” he questioned.

In his first term between 2017 and 2021, President Akufo-Addo’s had as many as 127 ministers in his government. The number was significantly reduced in his second term government.



However, President Akufo-Addo remains a target of opposition criticism over what has been described as his love for profligacy which burdens the Ghanaian taxpayer. The president has also been accused of using luxurious and expensive private jets for his foreign travels.



