Akufo-Addo is the most lawless president Ghana has ever had - Nyaho Tamakloe

• Nyaho Tamakloe is a founding member of the NPP

• The president inducted a number of MMDCEs into office recently



• A number of the elections of the MMDCEs were shrouded in violence



A founding member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe, has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the most lawless president in Ghana's history.

"Before I begin, permit me to state without any fear of contradiction that, Akufo-Addo is the most lawless president Ghana has ever had and do not believe in the rule of law. This act of his in recent times has found its way into our local government system," he said.



He made this known when he met a cross-section of the media at his residence in Accra to address some pertinent issues in the country.



