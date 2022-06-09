Akufo-Addo is ‘the only President who has been able to import a stone from Jerusalem’ – Braimah

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah

Sulemana Braimah lists 3 'unprecedented' achievements of Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo has borrowed more than any govt of Ghana - Braimah



National Cathedral is the missing link in Ghana's development – Akufo-Addo



The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah, appears to be trolling President Akufo-Addo for his government’s insistence to go on with the National Cathedral project, despite the opposition by Ghanaians.



In a tweet shared on June 9, Sulemana Braimah, said that the stone imported by the government for the construction of the project is one of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s unprecedented achievements as President of Ghana.



He added that Akufo-Addo borrowing more than all other governments Ghana has had is another unmatched achievement he has chalked.



“The achievements of President Akufo-Addo are indeed unprecedented. He is the President who has been able to borrow more than any other President since independence. He is also the only President who has been able to import a stone from Jerusalem,” the tweet by Braimah read.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that the National Cathedral is the missing link in Ghana's development. According to him, the project is equally important as any development project in the country.



Read Braimah’s tweet below:



