Akufo-Addo is the worst president we’ve had in Ghana, he’s not ashamed of his record - Blakk Rasta

Ghanaian radio personality, Black Rasta has described president Akufo-Addo as one of the worst presidents Ghana has ever had.

He said despite his failure as a president, Akufo-Addo is not ashamed of his record which includes corruption among others.



Speaking in an interview on Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, he likened Akufo-Addo to one character called Don Quixote who is said to have been seeing things that do not exist.



“Nana Akufo-Addo is the worst president we have had in this country and he is not ashamed of his track record. He keeps going around laughing at himself. I loved to read and when I was young, I read about a character called Don Quixote. Don Quixote, was a man who was seeing things that were not there, living an abstract life and that is Nana Addo.



“He sees things that do not exist, your ministers have all flopped. Your own party people are telling you to do something about; but (Akufo-Addo) is saying as for him, but he says he likes what they doing, they are the best,” he said on the show.