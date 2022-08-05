Akufo- Addo is useless, a dent on Ghana’s finances – Former Presidential Staffer

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been described as the most useless president under the 4th republic and a dent on Ghana’s finances.

That is the verdict of National Democratic Congress (NDC) stalwart P.V Jantuah Dadson Boateng. The former appointee in the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama’s admiration wonders the president continues to fail Ghanaians in governance when he was touted as a disciplinarian and an incorruptible person.



Mr. Boateng notes that the President has shown the opposite of the character his followers talked about ahead of general elections in 2016 and 2020.



Touching on the 30th anniversary of the NPP, the NDC man said under the leadership of Nana Addo, the NPP has been unappealing and has not shown the right leadership in the country within the party and in governance.



"We have a President who doesn’t understand the business of a president because he is on record, to have been the only president under this 4th Republic to give the citizenry reasons why he appointed people into all the ministries, his expectations, and everything, so is he telling us that his expectation is being met or what."



"He conducted a roll call of his ministers from their educational background bla bla bla reassuring us that he has appointed quite a number of ministers because of the magnitude of the job what do we see today, the president is helpless, he is clueless, he has become useless, we cannot use him to do anything now, he has just become a dent in our finance," he lamented.

He claims state resources have been expended on Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, without the requisite returns.



"We are spending on him without a fair return, but you were here when Samira said President Mahama is the most useless president under the 4th Republic, we now have the most useless president now."



"I am not insulting the president, I am only describing him, Ace Ankomah even says if you insult the president it’s not a criminal offence and I have not insulted him. I am saying the kind of things I have experienced with him. He is becoming hollow, he doesn’t even know what is going on in this country," he added.



Watch the full video below



