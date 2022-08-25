'Akufo-Addo is worse than NAM1’ - Kobby Fiagbe

President Akufo-Addo (left), Nana Appiah Mensah (right)

The Managing Editor of the Ghanaian Lens newspaper, Kobby Fiagbe, has berated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for constantly speaking about his party winning the next election even though the country is going through a lot of hardship.

He accused the president of being deceptive because he had previously stated that his focus was on improving the livelihood of Ghanaians and not winning elections.



In an XYZ interview monitored GhanaWeb, Fiagbe accused the president of being more deceptive than the Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah, a.k.a NAM1, who is currently in court for allegedly scamming some Ghanaians.



“In 2014, Akufo-Addo stood on a platform and told John Mahama to think about the next generation and not the next election. In 2019, Akufo-Addo again told all of us that his focus is on the next generation and not the next election. Today, Akufo-Addo is saying that his focus is not on the next generation but on the next elections.



“How will you judge such a person? He (Akufo-Addo) is worse than NAM1. He is deceptive; he says one thing and does the other. He knows how to choose the right words, but when it comes to action (he does nothing),” he said in Twi.



He added that it is quite unfortunate that as Ghanaians suffer with prices of items increasing by huge margins, the president is touring the country, speaking about winning the next election for the NPP.

During a recent tour to some parts of the country, the president has indicated that winning the election for the NPP as he leaves office will be one of his highest political achievements.



