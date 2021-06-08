Akufo-Addo is worse than ‘intolerant’ Adolf Hitler – Joshua Akamba

National Organizer of the NDC, Joshua Hamidu Akamba

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Hamidu Akamba, has averred that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has become worst than Adolf Hitler, becoming Africa’s most intolerant leader.

Joshua Akamba stressed that, the current president would leave a legacy as a dictator who oppressed his critics and journalists who criticized him.



To him, just like dictators in Africa were removed from office, he must be handled in a manner that will ensure the freedom of expression and speech by people affected by his poor leadership.



“President Akufo-Addo is going to leave a legacy of dictatorship. He is worst off than Adolf Hitler. Adolf Hitler was a dictator, but we have a civilian rule in Ghana, and yet, what kind of human rights lawyer do we have as a leader?

We witnessed the Ayawaso West Wuogon saga, and yet the President failed to implement the recommendations. In a modern democracy, if we have a leader preventing people from expressing their views; we have journalists killed, and if we have others sacked for expressing their views, then we can say he is worst off than Adolf Hitler,” Joshua Hamidu Akamba exclusively told Reynold Agyemang on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



Some leaders including Adolf Hitler and others did not begin as despots but, "it is their people around them who fan their egos and created despots out of them…Let us not allow Nana Akufo-Addo to become a despot, it will not help anybody."



Joshua Akamba also indicated that governance in the country irrespective of the government in power has been taken as a joke.