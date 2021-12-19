Akufo-Addo jabs Bagbin, others over 'no majority in parliament' comments

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

NPP holds annual delegates conference

Akufo-Addo, Bawumia attend NPP conference



Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu denounces Speaker’s comment



President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has subtly taken a swipe at some personalities, including the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, over the latter’s recent utterances on which party forms the majority in parliament.



Alban Bagbin has on two occasions emphasized that there is no majority in the current 8th parliament which has both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) having 137 MPs each with one independent who has chosen to do business with the NPP side of the house.



But speaking at the New Patriotic Party’s national annual delegates conference, president Akufo-Addo stressed that the NPP MPs in parliament constitute the majority side of the House.



“A lot of people are making a lot of noise that there’s no majority party in Ghana. The standing orders of our parliament don’t talk about majority party, it talks about majority grouping… majority group and we [NPP] are that majority group in Parliament in Ghana,” he emphasized.

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu in November this year also hit hard Alban Bagbin over comments that there is no majority in parliament.



The Suame MP explained to journalists that, “we could have (a situation where) maybe the NDC have about 130 or 137 MPs in Parliament, the NPP could have maybe 120 MPs and could be the minority party, the NDC could be the majority party; maybe there are other parties if all the other parties decide to join ranks with the 120 to form the majority caucus, the leader of that group is the majority leader.



“This is commonsensical, this is commonsensical, so, whoever refuses to accept it that is his own problem. There are no core leaders of the House, we have one majority leader and he is the leader of government business and doubles up as the majority leader.”







The NPP is currently holding its annual delegates conference in Kumasi under the theme “NPP: Our Resolve, Our Determination And Commitment to Ghana’s Development”.