Akufo-Addo knows how to fix the economy, he will do it - Abu Jinapor

Inflation skyrockets to 23.6%

Ghanaians lament high cost of living



NPP government will rise up to the challenge in 2024



Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has asserted that President Nana Akufo-Addo has what it takes to save the Ghanaian economy from the current economic hardships.



According to him, government has a plan and will do all it takes to revive Ghana’s economy.



Food and transport prices have pushed Ghana’s inflation to 23.6% for the month of April 2022.



The Central Bank has in effect increased the monetary policy rate from 17% to 195 to address the rising inflation whiles boosting investor confidence.

The Lands Minister whiles speaking at a public forum by the TESCON-KNUST noted that government acknowledges the plights of the average Ghanaian.



“We have a program to bring this country out of its current difficulties and President Akufo-Addo has a program to make sure that in the short to medium term the difficulties the world is going through, Ghana gets out of it to get our economy back on track to make sure the cost of living is bearable for the Ghanaian.



“We know how to fix it, President Akufo-Addo knows how to fix it and this government will definitely fix it,” he said.



He also noted that the NPP government will rise up to the challenge in 2024.



“Never underestimate the NPP. Those who write the NPP off do so at their own peril. Because the party is a party of struggle. It is the party which has stood the test of time. The NPP, I have no doubt, will rise up to the challenge in 2024.



“For those who think that the current happenings in the country is a nail in the coffin of the NPP’s political fortune in the country, they’ve made a mistake. The NPP, God willing, will resolve the economic problems of our time.

“The economy is now going to take shape and by the end of this year the economy will be back on track and next year the economy will be complete. In 2024, the economy will be on high speed,” said Samuel Jinapor.



