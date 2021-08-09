Akufo-Addo lacks the courage to sack health minister - Ras Mubarak

President of Ghana , Nana Akufo Addo

Former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak, has admonished President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang-Manu if the latter will not do the dignified thing of resigning.

He stated that President Akufo-Addo must have the courage to dismiss the Minister over the Sputnik V vaccine deals in the interest of Ghana.



But the former legislator said he would not be surprised if the President did not sack the Minister because the NPP government is known for shielding its appointees from corrupt actions.



Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 875.5FM, he noted he is disappointed that the President has not relieved the man of his post to date.



He added that from what has happened so far, it sounds as if the President is aware.

He indicated that the Minister perjured himself before the committee when he appeared before them. He said the Minister lied before the committee and must have the consequences for that.



Ras Mubarak stressed anyone who appears before a committee and lies must be held accountable. He also slammed the NPP’s side in parliament for using the issues politically and justifying the action of the health minister.



Mr Mubarak said the Minister has been in parliament for years and knows the rules; hence should not have found himself in such a scandal.



He concluded that the call to have the Health Minister sacked is not only a call by the Minority, but civil society groups also want him sacked.