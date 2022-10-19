Akufo-Addo lacks tolerance, inadequate in political communication – Asa Asante

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr Kwame Asa Asante has attributed President Akufo-Addo’s shaming of his detractors’ comment to a lack of tolerance and inadequacies in the President’s political communication.

President Akufo-Addo speaking during a sod cutting for the construction of the Suame Interchange on Tuesday took a dig at persons he described as his detractors who accuse his government of doing very little for the Ashanti Region which is the party’s stronghold.



He said his works in the Ashanti Region will soon put his detractors to shame.



However, speaking on the Morning Starr on Starr FM, Dr Kwamen Asa Asante said President Akufo Addo should learn to be more tolerant and urged his handlers to remedy the situation.

“The President I can say without fear or contradiction that he’s not living in self-denial, no. He knows what is happening here and all that but I see that the issue of tolerance is gradually becoming a problem for him. I believe that those around him should be able to work on that. It is with all leaders, sometimes you think that you may be giving your all but people will not appreciate you but ask you certain questions and you may respond, but you always reflect that you are the leader.



“Once you are the leader, you have this herculean task, it requires tolerance, it requires you listening to advice and it requires that you are focused and you know what you are doing. The statement that you will shame them and all that are problems of political communication. The shaming will come when you are able to put your acts together, you perform excellently, and then at the end of the day because I’ve said that politics is a referendum of your work, your work will speak for you and that will bring about the shame that yes, I have delivered. Once people criticize you, it should serve as a building block for you to be strengthened, and say yes, I’m going to work to prove my critics wrong. That is governance.”