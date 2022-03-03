Akufo-Addo launches book on B.J da Rocha

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo speaking at the launch

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Wednesday eulogised New Patriotic Party (NPP) leading member, the late Bernard Jaoa da Rocha, describing him as a role model for young lawyers in Ghana.

Speaking at the launch in Accra of a book titled "Memoirs and biography: My Life in Law and Politics," written by da Rocha and Ayodele Kingsley-Nyinah, the President said the late NPP great was a formidable figure in the foundation of the Danquah-Dombo-Busia political tradition, who impacted the history of Ghana.



The book was put together by da Rocha’s daughters.



The President said da Rocha’s decision to be a lawyer and a politician at the same time had a major impact on the country’s history, describing him as outstanding advocate of his generation.



He said da Rocha’s love for arguments and his passionate views on issues, his love for freedom, and his attitude of not bearing grudges, was the most refreshing aspect of his personality.



President Akufo-Addo recalled several interventions in law made by the advocacy of da Rocha’s skill, citing his work defending Tawiah Adamafio and others as a good example of legal defence in Ghana.

He said the history of Ghana’s Fourth Republic would be incomplete without J.B. da Rocha, saying he was a better example of a role model for young lawyers.



The President said da Rocha spoke his mind without fear or favour and was a courageous man of forthright views who was scornful of “stomach politicians.”



He referred to the NPP’s decision to boycott the 1992 parliamentary election, which da Rocha opposed, with the very strong view that a political party worth its salt would have no future without representation in the legislative arm of government, but had to, in the end, accept the majority vote of the Party, which later led to reforms in the Party.



“And he didn’t bear any grudges against those who were on the other side of the argument," maintaining that there was so much in the book for the Party to learn from.



He paid tribute to his daughters for keeping his memory alive, and encouraged Ghanaians, particularly history students, to get a copy of the book.

Madam Elizabeth Ohene in her remarks said da Rocha’s death had left a huge vacuum, which had not been filled.



She found da Rocha’s interaction with the local media very interesting and highlighted the flaws of the local media in the historical accounts of media freedom in the Ghana.



She also recommended the book as a must-read material.



Mr Joe Ghartey, a Ghanaian lawyer, academic and politician, who reviewed the book, noted that the period of da Rocha was significant to students of law, because his hard work, determination, among others were characteristics that should be emulated.



The legal luminary, he said, authored some textbooks in law which were still the most sought-after materials in the profession, saying, “no wonder he was one of the leading lawyers in their time.”

He said the book rendered a historical account of Ghana's democratic progress from post-colonial democracy to present day constitutional rule.



B. J. da Rocha, who was the first Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, was born in 1927 at Cape Coast in the Central Region.



He was the first Ghanaian director of the Ghana School of Law in Accra. He served as the General Secretary of the Progress Party led by Kofi Abrefa Busia.



He died on February 23, 2010.